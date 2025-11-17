Watch: Kepak to pay young sheep farmers up to 30c/kg bonus

Kepak is set to open applications for a young sheep farmer group that will pay members a price bonus of up to 30c/kg for eligible lambs as part of an initiative.

The new processor-led initiative is aimed at financially supporting young farmers at industry level and hopes to encourage and retain young farmers in sheep production systems.

The formation of the Kepak 'Young Sheep Farmer Producer Group' was officially announced this morning, Monday, November 17.

Membership in the group will be open to both existing and new Kepak suppliers who are under 35 years-of-age and are listed as flock owner or flock keeper of a Lamb Quality Assured Flock.

Members of the group will be eligible for the following bonus payments on in-spec lambs:

€0.20/kg on 'O' and 'R' grade lambs;

€0.30/kg on 'E' and 'U' grade lambs.

Cull ewes will also attract an additional 10c/kg price bonus through the group.

The payment of the price bonuses will be subject to the following seasonal conditions:

June-December: The bonus will be payable only on lambs born and reared on the suppliers farm;

January-May: The bonus will be payable on lambs resident for at least 42 days (per Bord Bia LQAS standard).

The group will also feature annual knowledge transfer events focused on supporting its members.

Kepak Young Sheep Farmer Forum

The news of the processor-paid young farmer price bonus comes following a presentation made by the Kepak Young Sheep Farmer Forum on Thursday, November 13, to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

Launched earlier this year, the Young Sheep Farmer Forum (YSSF) brought together 15 young sheep farmers to tackle key issues impacting sheep farming in Ireland.

The group drafted 15 farmer-led recommendations to tackle succession, land access and sector viability.

They handed these to Minister Heydon in advance of the announcement of the new producer group to support young farmers in the sheep sector.

Some of the key proposals include:

Phased farm retirement scheme : A 7-year EU-supported model to incentivise land transfer;

: A 7-year EU-supported model to incentivise land transfer; Statutory land mobility body : A one-stop shop for succession planning and land access;

: A one-stop shop for succession planning and land access; Improved TAMS supports : Higher grant rates (75%) and stage payments for young farmers;

: Higher grant rates (75%) and stage payments for young farmers; Education reforms : Green Cert modules on succession and online learning options;

: Green Cert modules on succession and online learning options; Sector-specific measures: Sheep Welfare Scheme continuity, price bonuses for young farmers, and marketing initiatives such as lamb in schools.

According to the young farmer group, the YSSF report highlights "practical solutions to reverse the decline in sheep numbers and make farming attractive for the next generation".