Final consultation opens on next rural development policy

Members of the public are being offered a final chance to share their views on Ireland's next rural development policy.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, has today (Monday, November 17) launched the final public consultation on the updated version of 'Our Rural Future'.

The new policy will set out "a renewed vision" and new actions to respond to the opportunities and challenges facing rural communities.

Since its launch in 2021, the minister said Our Rural Future has "delivered vital investment and supports, strengthened local economies, and improved quality of life across rural Ireland".

He said the next iteration of the policy is now being developed to respond to the evolving needs of rural economies and communities.

Rural development

Over recent months, the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht has engaged with stakeholders and communities across the country to gather views on what matters most for rural Ireland and its people.

1,300 people completed an online survey, while around 500 attended consultation events during the summer.

Following this, a consultation document has been published on the department's website which proposes key themes and priorities, along with a series of questions.

To date, the feedback has highlighted the central role of the agriculture, food, marine and forestry sectors in sustaining rural economies.

Among the key challenges identified were farm viability and generational renewal; the need to adapt to evolving environmental and climate requirements; and pressures on land use, water quality and biodiversity.

Consultation

Minister Calleary TD, said the launch of this final phase of consultation "marks an important milestone in developing the next Our Rural Future policy".

“I want to hear your views on how government can continue to support rural areas and how we can ensure that national policy responds to the emerging opportunities and challenges faced by rural communities," he said.

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Jerry Buttimer, encouraged "everyone with an interest in their local community to take part".

“Rural communities are the heart and soul of our country. The people who live in them understand best what is required to sustain and strengthen the vitality of their towns and villages.

“I have seen first-hand the passion and commitment of people during our consultation events, and we now have another valuable opportunity to ensure that voices from every community are heard," he said.

The consultation will remain open until December 12, 2025.