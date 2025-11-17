Minister to outline Ireland's CAP position at EU council

Ireland's priorities for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) beyond 2027 will be highlighted in Brussels today (Monday, November 17).

Minister for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne will be representing Ireland at a meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC).

Along with EU member states preparing for the December meeting of the European Council, the meeting will discuss EU-UK relations and continue negotiations on the long-term EU budget or Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

The EU multi-annual budget (2028-34) will fund the next CAP and Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

CAP

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Byrne outlined his position on the negotiations.

"My priority at today’s meeting is to ensure that the agreed long-term EU budget reflects Ireland’s priorities and provides certainty and stability for farmers, fishers and rural communities.

"A ring-fenced and robust CAP and Common Fisheries Policy, with adequate funding, will be the foundation of European food security, competitiveness, and the EU’s climate and environmental commitments," he said.

Earlier this year, the European Commission proposed a significant change in how the future CAP will operate.

The traditional two pillar structure would be replaced by a single framework under a National and Regional Partnership Plan (NRPP), with CAP measures to be delivered as part of that.

Concerns have also been raised about a potential cut of around 20% in the CAP funding for Ireland.

Meeting

Minister Byrne also highlighted EU-UK relations, which will feature on today's agenda.

"I was very pleased to see last week’s agreement on the negotiating mandates for sanitary and phytosanitary and emissions trading system agreements, both of which would be of real benefit to Ireland.

"The EU-UK Summit in May gave us renewed cooperation and ambition from both sides, now we need to keep up this momentum in other areas.

"While we must remain clear regarding the need for progress on implementing all commitments under the Windsor Framework agreement for Northern Ireland, a close, mutually-beneficial partnership with the UK is in the interest of the union and all of our citizens," he said.

Minister Byrne will remain in Brussels tomorrow for a series of engagements including a speech at the Centre for European Reform, a panel discussion at the EU Enlargement Forum and consultations with Irish stakeholders on Ireland’s upcoming 2026 Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Farmers

Meanwhile, Minister Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon will be in Brussels today to attend the November meeting of the European Agriculture and Fisheries Council (AGRIFISH).

The council is set to debate the European Commission's post 2027 CAP proposal with a focus on food security and targeting supports.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Heydon said:

"The future of the CAP is vital in safeguarding the continued viability of our farmers and rural communities.

"It must remain a distinct, fully funded policy with clear governance, capable of sustaining farm incomes, food security, and rural resilience".