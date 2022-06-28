Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey is today (Tuesday, June 28) opening a major EU agriculture conference in Co. Cork.

More than 350 delegates from 28 countries are attending the 30th European Dairy Farmers Congress over three days at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

The event brings together members, leading industry figures, researchers and international speakers for a mixture of presentations, workshops and farm visits.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the conference was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

EU agriculture conference

The Midlands North West MEP was invited to give the welcoming address in his capacity as a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

“I was honoured to be asked to give the welcoming address at the European Dairy Farmers Congress here in Cork,” Markey said.

“Agriculture is very much in the spotlight at EU level and is central to the Green Deal, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

“Farmers are the original environmentalists and are key to finding solutions. Indeed, work has already begun to make agriculture even more sustainable, such as the role feed additives can play in reducing emissions.

“There’s also enormous potential in carbon farming but we need to provide an incentive to farmers rather than more and more legislation. We have to use the carrot rather than the stick approach and motivate people to embrace the transition,” he explained.

Advertisement

Markey highlighted that there are challenges ahead and farmers are all too aware of the impact of the war in Ukraine on fertiliser costs and grain availability.

“Food security is major concern, particularly in the Horn of Africa and we need to do everything we can to avoid widespread famine,” he stressed.

“The role of sustainable agriculture in addressing these global challenges can’t be underestimated. The dairy sector in particular has enormous potential to expand, contribute to a balanced diet and prevent malnutrition.

“It’s up to all of us to highlight how farmers can help fight climate change and feed the world.”

Food security

Markey explained to the congress that it is important that food security is maintained to meet demand and prevent food shortages in some parts of the world.

“If you are to look at dairy – if you were to feed two servings of dairy to every person in the world, that’s the minimum that is suggested as part of a balanced diet, you are talking about five times the amount of dairy that is produced on the planet today,” Markey stated.

“If we’re talking at the moment of a flatline in production, estimates over the next 10 years, you’re talking a 1.6% increase in production per year.

“So, for me, dairy has an enormous future. We have our challenges; there is water quality, air quality, biodiversity and animal welfare.

“Farmers talk about practical solutions. Farmers have to be at the heart of the policu decisions that drive us all over the next 5-10 years,” he said.