An effective conclusion to the reformed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is needed in the coming days according to Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey.

Negotiations between the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council resume today (Thursday, June 24) after discussions last month ended without agreement.

A meeting of agriculture ministers is also scheduled for Monday (June 28) and Tuesday (June 29) of next week which will be attended by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Crucial that talks wrap up

Speaking in Brussels, Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey said: “I’m hopeful that a deal can be struck on CAP in the coming days after almost three years of negotiations.

“We need an effective conclusion on an agreement that delivers for Irish farmers and meets our environmental obligations.

“It’s crucial that talks wrap up before the end of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU on Wednesday otherwise, a new team of negotiators will be required which could lead to even more delays,” he added.

Markey believes compromises are close on some of the main sticking points.

“We know from parliament negotiators that 80-90% of the content has already been agreed and compromises are close on outstanding issues,” he continued.

“Farmers are willing to play their part when it comes to addressing environmental challenges but must be rewarded for their efforts.

“We also need to get a deal over the line so we can concentrate on drafting CAP strategic plans at national level. I am cautiously optimistic that we can get a result during this week’s talks.”

Minister for Agriculture on CAP talks

Earlier this week, Minister McConalogue told Agriland that “flexibility is needed” when finalising decisions in the CAP.

He said: “We had a productive meeting with the council [of the EU] in Lisbon last week and it is fairly clear and united in relation to where it stands on different issues.

“The council has made significant moves to try to work towards a negotiated conclusion, but we haven’t seen the same real engagement from the parliament and it is important that they do that.

“I think it is also important that there is flexibility given to member states in terms of finalising their own national CAP strategic plans. This will involve challenging conversations, at national level, over the summer as part of this consultation, but it is something that we should not shy away from,” the minister added.