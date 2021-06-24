An untaxed van with an overloaded trailer bearing unsecured contents was seized by Gardaí in Co. Kildare in recent days.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit highlighted the incident on social media yesterday (Wednesday, June 23), noting that the van had been untaxed for 519 days, according to the Gardaí’s mobility app, which is used to find out the details of vehicles that are stopped.

On top of that, the van had no certificate of road worthiness.

The van was stopped on a rural road after Gardaí noted that the trailer it was towing was overloaded with what appears to have been shale or gravel, and was unsecured.

“Naas Roads Policing Unit observed this van and trailer with an overloaded and unsecured load. Using the mobility app, it was found that the van had been untaxed for 519 days. It also had no certificate of road worthiness,” Gardaí confirmed on Twitter.

It was also noted that the van was seized and legal proceedings will follow.

Green Diesel find

Also this week, a car was found to have green diesel after being stopped at a check point in the south Co. Wicklow area.

A multi-agency checkpoint was carried out in the area by Gardaí, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and customs officers.

“Numerous breaches” were detected, Gardaí said on Twitter on Tuesday, including the green diesel find.

Tractor pulled for unsecured bales

Monday saw a tractor pulled over in Co. Kilkenny for towing a trailer with an unsecured load of bales.

The tractor was pulling a flatbed trailer fully laden with bales with no straps, when it was stopped by officers in Kilkenny, who posted about the stop on social media.

In a Facebook post, Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow said: “Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped this tractor and trailer over the weekend.

“As can be seen, no attempt had been made to secure the load with straps,” Gardaí said.

The post stressed: “The consequences of these bales falling would have been serious for other road users or pedestrians.”

