A tractor and trailer were pulled over by Gardaí at the weekend in Co. Kilkenny for an unsecured load of bales.

The tractor was pulling a flatbed trailer fully laden with bales with no straps, when it was stopped by officers in Kilkenny, who posted about the stop on social media.

In a Facebook post, Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow said: “Kilkenny Road Policing Unit stopped this tractor and trailer over the weekend.

“As can be seen, no attempt had been made to secure the load with straps,” Gardaí said.

The trailer was not permitted to be moved until strapping was applied.

“The consequences of these bales falling would have been serious for other road users or pedestrians,” Gardaí stressed.

Advertisement

This wasn’t the only tractor and trailer to get in bother with the law over the weekend.

In Co. Kildare, a driver received a Fixed Charge Notice after Gardaí saw a tractor – and trailer – taking a sharp bend too fast and partially driving on the wrong side of the road.

Gardaí were on patrol in Naas, Co. Kildare, when they spotted the tractor and trailer during the night.

Gardaí again took to social media to highlight the incident, saying on Twitter: “Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they observed this tractor and trailer taking a sharp bend too fast and partially driving on the wrong side of the road.

“A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver,” the tweet confirmed.

Related Stories: Tractor driver partially on wrong side of road issued FCN