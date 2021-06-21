A tractor driver received a Fixed Charge Notice after being seen by Gardaí taking a sharp bend too fast and partially driving on the wrong side of the road.

Gardaí were on patrol in Naas, Co. Kildare when they spotted the tractor and trailer during the night.

Gardaí took to Twitter to highlight the incident, saying: “Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they observed this tractor & trailer taking a sharp bend too fast and partially driving on the wrong side of the road.

“A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver,” the tweet confirmed.

Another tractor-and-trailer related incident occurred in Co. Kildare last week not far from Naas.

An incident in Sallins last Wednesday (June 16) saw the occupants of a car injured and hospitalised after a flatbed trailer became disconnected from a tractor on a public road and struck their vehicle.

Gardaí confirmed that they were investigating the incident, which occurred on Main Street in the town.

The incident happened at approximately 7:15 that evening.

The trailer disconnected from the tractor before drifting into oncoming traffic and colliding with the car.

The occupants of the car – who were both males – were taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries.

Thankfully, Gardaí confirmed that their injuries were not life threatening in nature.

