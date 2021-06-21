The coming days will see the conditions remain largely fine, with a good deal of dry weather, though with some rain and drizzle at times.

Today will start dry in the morning with good sunny spells developing as the odd patch of overnight showery rain dies out. It will stay mostly dry through the day, though a few stray light showers may affect northern and northwestern coastal areas.

It will be warmest over Leinster and Munster with highest temperatures of 16° to 19°. It will be cooler over Connacht and Ulster with highest temperatures of 13° to 17° in mostly moderate north to northeast winds, fresh to strong on exposed coasts.

Tonight will be dry but cold under mostly clear skies. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6° generally in a light northerly breeze with some mist patches developing.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, June 22) will begin dry with good sunshine. However, cloud will push in from the northwest through the morning with rain and drizzle following in the afternoon, extending over Connacht and Ulster through the evening.

Highest temperatures will be 15° to 19° generally, but cooler in the northwest, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be damp as outbreaks of rain and drizzle continue to extend southeastwards to all areas. Mist and fog patches will develop too. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in mainly light west to southwest breezes.

Wednesday (June 23) will see a rather dull and cloudy start to the day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A clearance to drier conditions will develop from the northwest through the day with some afternoon and evening sunny spells for the western half of the country.

It will stay cloudier further east with some patchy drizzle continuing. Highest temperatures are expected to be 17° to 19° generally, with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells initially but cloud will increase from the northwest as further outbreaks of rain and drizzle feed into much of Ulster and Connacht during the night.

Advertisement

It will hold mostly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures in Wednesday night will be 9° to 12° in light west to southwest breezes with some mist and fog patches forming.

Thursday (June 24) will be a mainly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly sinking further south, becoming patchier as it does so. A clearance to showers will develop in the northwest during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° or 16° in the northwest to 19° or 20° in the south, in moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breezes.

Thursday night will stay mostly cloudy overnight but becoming largely dry with some patchy drizzle lingering in places. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 10° in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Farming weather

In its latest farming weather commentary, issued yesterday (Sunday, June 20), Met Éireann said there will be good drying opportunities today and tomorrow.

Drying conditions will become poor in the west and north on Tuesday evening. Drying will be generally moderate to poor for Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be good spraying opportunities on Monday and Tuesday with predominantly dry conditions.

Soils have positive moisture deficits nationwide across all soil types, generally ranging between 20mm to 60mm, with driest soils in eastern counties. Soils are the least dry in the northwest and in western fringes of Munster, with deficits of around 10mm.

With rain and showers expected from midweek, soil moisture deficits will decrease during midweek, particularly in the northwest, but most areas will still see soil moisture deficits of 20mm to 50mm by the end of the week.

Related Stories: The future of connectivity for farm machinery