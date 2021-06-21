Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 cases diagnosed annually.

This figure is twice that recorded 10 years ago and is projected to more than double again by 2045. Yet, most skin cancers could be prevented.

It is against this backdrop that a new series of animated videos has been launched to increase awareness and adoption of skin-cancer preventative behaviour.

April–September

This is the period when intensity of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation (UV) is greatest.

The Healthy Ireland SunSmart video series has been launched by the Irish Skin Foundation (ISF), in association with the Health Service Executive’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and the University of Limerick Hospital Group (ULHG).

The messaging throughout the video series highlights key skin cancer preventative behaviours and focuses primarily on the four priority groups identified in the National Skin Cancer Prevention Plan 2019-2022: children and young people; outdoor workers; those who participate in outdoor leisure activities; and sunbed users.

The videos encourage people to follow the SunSmart 5 S’s:

Slip-on clothing that covers your skin;

Slop on sunscreen;

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat;

Seek shade;

Slide on sunglasses.

Prof. Anne-Marie Tobin, consultant dermatologist, HSE clinical lead in dermatology said: “In dermatology, almost half of the work we do refers to skin cancer, and yet it is one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

“The risk factors for developing skin cancers are from sun and UV exposure, which are avoidable risk factors.

“It’s important to educate the public that most people living in Ireland have fair skin, which burns easily, and tans poorly, so are they are particularly vulnerable to UV damage and skin cancer and need to adjust their behaviours accordingly.”

The videos will be played on visual display units throughout ULHG hospitals and hospital social-media channels this summer, as part of a research initiative to evaluate the effectiveness of these assets in raising awareness of sun protective behaviours amongst staff.

To view the videos and learn more about being SunSmart, visit the ISF website: the HSE website; or the SunSmart hub.

Follow the #SunSmart campaign on social for more information.