The meat processing sector in Ireland “remains committed to fostering sustainable practices”, according to the director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

Dale Crammond was speaking after the publication of a report from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which showed that agri-food exports reached a record value of €19 billion in 2022.

The Annual Review and Outlook for 2023, published yesterday (Monday, November 27), shows that the value of exports rose by 22% when compared with the previous year.

The €19 billion figure includes €3.1 billion-worth of beef exports, an increase of €620 million on 2021.

This figures includes €1 billion in fresh beef exports.

Sheepmeat exports also saw an increase in value, up €69 million to €455 million compared to 2021.

Pigmeat exports increased in value by €19.8 million to €956 million.

The report also showed that the agri-food sector sustains 164,900 jobs, comprising 6.5% of total employment.

According to Crammond, these figures “showcase the pivotal role the meat sector plays in the national economy”.

“Meat Industry Ireland welcomes the figures contained in the department’s Annual Review and Outlook for 2023 report highlighting the robust performance of the agri-food sector in Ireland, with the meat sector contributing significantly to record exports of €19 billion in 2022,” he said.

Crammond added: “This report comes at a time of growing global food demand and increased competition in high-value markets. By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 9 billion and 70% more food will be required.

“Coupled with this, over the next decade and beyond, even higher standards of agri-food sustainability will be demanded in the marketplace.

“The meat sector in Ireland remains committed to fostering sustainable practices, innovation, and quality standards to ensure continued growth and prosperity for the meat sector and the wider agri-food industry,” the MII director said.

He added: “We look forward to further collaboration with all stakeholders to sustain this positive momentum and continue contributing to Ireland’s economic success.”