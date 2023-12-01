Meat Business Women (MBW) has announced the appointment of Harriet Wilson as its new partnerships director.

Three new UK and Ireland committee members will be joined by Wilson, including Jodie Bolland, Rebecca Gilligan and Andrea Jex.

Meat Business Women is the leading global community for women working across the meat and food supply with a goal of connecting these women.

According to the organisation, these new appointments are key to Meat Business Women’s commitment to “driving positive transformation across the sector, while strengthening its position as a premier platform for industry professionals across the globe”.

MBW has said that Wilson will play a pivotal role in driving its overarching strategy with a particular focus on strengthening collaboration and enhancing engagement with corporate partners.

Wilson previously worked with McDonald’s, ALDI, and Co-op Food, and according to MBW will bring strategic insight to her new role.

Harriet Wilson

According to MBW, Wilson who is “passionate about the strategic aims of the organisation” is a former recipient of the Meat Business Women ‘One to Watch’ Award in 2018.

Wilson also has involvement with Meat Business Women’s UK and Ireland committee since 2020.

The global chair of MBW, Laura Ryan said: “Harriet’s profound commitment to driving meaningful change is seamlessly aligned with Meat Business Women’s vision.

“She will oversee the continued delivery of value and support to partners existing and new, whilst serving as a catalyst for ensuring the sustainability of the sector as a whole. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Wilson herself said: ”I have always been passionate about the meat industry, it’s a big part of my heritage.

“But my drive comes from helping others to succeed. So, I’m delighted to be joining Meat Business Women which enables me to play a key role in helping to attract, develop and retain the best talent in the sector.”

Wilson added that she is “fervent about helping more people to thrive in their careers by having access to the amazing opportunities available through our membership”.

“So, I’m ambitious about how we develop our partnerships, the opportunities we can offer and how we can grow globally,” she explained.

Additional Meat Business Women members

The head of livestock and external sales at Morrisons, Jodie Bolland has worked for over a decade across the meat manufacturing and retail sectors.

Bolland is also the winner of the Meat Business Women ‘One to Watch’ award in 2019.

MBW has said that Bolland “thrives on making a difference and will do exactly that as the representative for young Meat Business Women members based in the UK”.

The winner of the Meat Business Women ‘One to Watch’ award in 2022, Rebecca Gilligan, is currently the assistant Boning Hall manager at ABP Slaney, Ireland.

MBW stated that Gilligan’s role will be to represent young members based in Ireland.

The organisation also stated that she brings a unique perspective to the committee from a “diverse background” in veterinary nursing and lean management.

The procurement director from Hilton Foods, Andrea Jex will also be joining the committee with over three decades of experience in food procurement.

Jex is described as having a passion for packaging innovation and sustainability and her area of focus on the Meat Business Women committee is business development.

Laura Ryan said: “These dynamic additions to our team will significantly enhance Meat Business Women’s impact in the UK and Ireland and beyond, as we look to a future where the entire meat and food supply chain not only attracts, but retains the best female talent.”