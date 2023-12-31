2023 was a “down year”, according to Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), who said “there was a lot of things against the farmer this year”.

As the year comes to an end, Agriland spoke to the sheep chair of the ICSA, to reflect on how the year has been in the sheep trade.

He referred to issues surrounding the weather, prices, and other “pitfalls“, including fluke, which all contributed to the poor thrive of lambs.

“Everything was against you. Every year you would see lambs thriving, and this year there was none of that.

“I’m at sheep for 20 years, and I think it’s the worst year I’ve been at it.”

One of the few positives in the sheep sector for McNamara, was the announcement of an increase of €8/ewe in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) to €20/ewe.

However, the ICSA expected more, and is looking for a €30/ewe payment to be delivered.

With prices from the sheep processing factories declining since the end of June, such supports are needed, according to McNamara.

McNamara reflected on the height of factory prices for lambs that was reached at the end of June, but added that they “nosedived” ever since.

Prices for lambs have remained under €7/kg since July, which the ICSA say is the cost of producing lamb.

Therefore, McNamara and the ICSA are calling for prices for lambs to be “at least €8.50/kg,” in order for what the sheep chair said is needed for the farmer “to make anything”.

Where farmers could achieve good prices, was at the marts, as McNamara said the marts have been “very important this year”.

“It kept the trade very steady, especially for the heavier lambs.”

He added that the store lamb trade in the marts was “no good”, but said “the heavier lamb” in the mart “surpassed the factory nearly all year long”.

Sheep sector in 2023

He said there “no viable living made” for full-time sheep farmers, and added that if the sector is to survive, young people must be incentivised to get into farming.

McNamara spoke on how there was no money provided for the sector, as a result of the impact Brexit had on the trade, and said he expected the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to be used.

“I thought the minister would give something to the sheep farmers from it but he didn’t do it,” he said.

McNamara will take up the office of president for 2024, after a power-sharing agreement for the leadership of ICSA was agreed last year.

In February, McNamara will succeed Dermot Kelleher as president of the ICSA, and the position of sheep chair will be up for election.

However, McNamara said that taking on this role “won’t mean I won’t fight for sheep farmers”.