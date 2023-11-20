European Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness will deliver the Michael Dillon Memorial Lecture at the K Club on Friday (November 24).

The event co-ordinated by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland will again be supported by Kerry Group.

McGuinness, a former guild member who served as MEP for the Ireland East and Midlands-North West constituencies from 2004 to 2020, currently holds the commission’s Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union portfolio.

Michael Dillon Memorial Lecture

In her address, the former EU Parliament first vice-president will combine her contemporary and past experiences to discuss the ‘business of agriculture’.

Guild chairperson and Agriland editor Stella Meehan said that the Michael Dillon Memorial Lecture is a prestigious event in the Agri Guild’s calendar.

“As agriculture evolves and adapts to many new challenges, the business of agriculture involves every single person along the supply chain from farmer to processor, to government, processors, education, marketing and markets.

“We’re looking forward to hearing Commissioner McGuinness’s perspectives given the unique distinction she holds as a former guild member, combined with her current and challenging brief within the European Commission,” Meehan said.

Advertisement

The event is being held as the agriculture sector is at the centre of intense debate across a range of topics including climate, sustainability, succession and food security.

Catherine Keogh, chief corporate affairs and brand officer, Kerry Group, said the company is delighted to continue its longstanding support for the Michael Dillon Memorial Lecture.

“The event provides an important opportunity to engage on key topics of relevance for a hugely important sector, both nationally and globally.

“We know that for agriculture to successfully provide sustainable and nutritious food, it must do so in an economically viable way, and so the business of agriculture is a key lens for consideration in how that is achieved.

Advertisement

“We look forward to hearing Commissioner McGuinness’s valuable insight and views on the topic,” she said.

The event is named in honour of the late Michael Dillon, one of Ireland’s foremost agricultural journalists and broadcasters, who was a founding member of the Guild in 1961.

Previous speakers at the event include former President Mary Robinson, former European Commissioners Phil Hogan, Ray McSharry and the late Peter Sutherland and Simon Coveney, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The black-tie event at the K Club is for members of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland.