After an absence of four years, McGinty Tractors will once again be hosting its annual open day in Co. Donegal.

The company is best known as being a major Valtra dealer, yet it also stocks a variety of other leading manufacturers including: Kverneland; McHale; Major; Woods; Nugent; Fleming; Bridgeway; and Redrock.

Over 40 years of service

McGinty Tractors Ltd. has been established in the north-west of Ireland for just over 40 years, having its base on the Letterkenny Road just outside of Donegal town.

Daniel and Briege McGinty started bringing in tractors from the UK around 1982 and have steadily expanded the business since.

Major was the first large franchise to come on board with Claas following in 1992. The firm took on the Skoda car franchise in 1996 and this now runs alongside the main tractor business at the same premises.

It was in 2005 that Valtra approached McGinty tractors with the chance of a dealership; the offer was accepted and it has remained an enthusiastic Valtra dealer ever since, with a strong commitment to the brand, which, in itself has developed enormously of late.

New Valtra at McGinty Tractors

Over the years, the company claims to have established a tradition within the local farming and construction industry for being able to supply its customers with the most appropriate machinery for their businesses.

McGinty Tractors also prides itself in providing competent and well-qualified sales, service and parts departments run by experienced staff.

On the day, the there will be the all new Q305 Valtra tractor along with the new McHale Fusion 4 integrated baler wrapper on display, as well as a wide range of machinery with product specialists on each, present.

To celebrate the official opening of the new parts store, which also takes place on the day, there will be special offers on a selection of parts.

The event opens at 2:00p.m and runs until 9:00p.m on Thursday, April 6.