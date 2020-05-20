McDonald’s reopening gets underway as 6 ‘drive-thrus’ open today
Global fast food giant McDonald’s has begun its reopening plans for its Irish outlets as of today, Wednesday, May 20, with the opening of the first six of its restaurant ‘drive-thrus’ as of this morning.
Six McDonald’s restaurants across Dublin will reopen ‘drive-thru’ lane operations from 11:00am to 10:00pm with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe, the company revealed.
This follows the opening in the UK of 15 restaurants for “McDelivery” on Wednesday, May 13.
“With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated,” a spokesperson said.
McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and An Garda Síochána, and may determine that it is necessary to close ‘drive-thru’ lanes, if queues cause disruption at busier sites, it was added.
- Capped spend in ‘drive-thrus’ at €30 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible;
- Perspex screens at ‘drive-thru’ windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen;
- All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures upon arrival at work for every shift;
- Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams;
- Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu.
