Dawn Meats’ Waterford plant to recommence patty production

Dawn Meats’ patty production facility in Carrolls Cross in Co. Waterford will recommence production of beef pattys for McDonald’s outlets around Europe.

The plant ceased production for McDonald’s on March 18. For more than two months now the plant has remained inactive.

Dawn Meats said that all 50 staff at Carrolls Cross were redeployed to other parts of its business to cater for increased demand from the retail sector.

Those staff members will now return to the Co. Waterford plant “in accordance with enhanced protocols” Dawn said.

The restart of patty production will coincide with a gradual reopening process of McDonald’s outlets across Europe.

“The reopening of Carrolls Cross is…an important confidence boost for all who have been affected by the closure of restaurants and the loss of the associated production,” said Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats.

“We are particularly pleased that we have been able to maintain secure employment for all staff, thereby ensuring our ability to swiftly restart production as restaurants reopen on a phased basis as planned,” he added.

Dawn Meats said that a “comprehensive range of measures” has been introduced to allow social distancing and a “safe production environment”.

These measures include; enhanced cleaning of contact surfaces and communal areas; installation of protective perspex screens; and issuing visors for use by staff.