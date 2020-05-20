Aurivo holds milk price for April

Aurivo has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for April – announcing its decision to hold its current price.

Following a meeting yesterday, Tuesday, May 19, the board of Aurivo decided to hold the base price at its current level of 30c/L including VAT.

A spokesperson for the north-west co-op said: “Our average April pay-out will be 31.9c/L including VAT.

Covid-19 continues to negatively impact the returns from our global powder and bulk butter business.

“Aurivo’s board and management are doing everything possible to reduce the Covid-19 impact on the business and highlight that maintaining this level of return in coming months will not be possible under current market conditions,” the spokesperson warned.

Other processors

Dairygold and Arrabawn announced their April milk prices yesterday also.

In a statement today, Tuesday, May 19, Dairygold confirmed that its base price for April milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is 28.69c/L including 0.69c/L quality and sustainability bonuses and VAT.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the March milk price.

A spokesperson for the cooperative said: “This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 30.99c/L based on average April milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to distort the global demand for dairy products.

“Dairygold board and management are taking all necessary measures to mitigate the consequences but, regrettably, milk price adjustments are necessary at this point,” the representative concluded.

Meanwhile, Arrabawn Co-op has also revealed its milk price today, announcing a price of 29c/L including VAT.

This is a cut of 1c/L on the previous month.