Dairygold lowers milk price for April supplies

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for April, revealing a reduced figure.

In a statement today, Tuesday, May 19, the southern processor confirmed that its base price for April milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is 28.69c/L including 0.69c/L quality and sustainability bonuses and VAT.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the March milk price.

A spokesperson for the cooperative said: “This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 30.99c/L based on average April milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to distort the global demand for dairy products.

“Dairygold board and management are taking all necessary measures to mitigate the consequences but, regrettably, milk price adjustments are necessary at this point,” the representative concluded.

Other processors

Last Thursday, May 14, Kerry Group also reduced its milk price for April. On the day, a spokesperson for the group said:

Our Kerry Group base price for April milk supplies is 29.5c/L VAT inclusive. Based on average April milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 31.76c/L including VAT.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the March price of 30.5c/L including VAT.

Glanbia and Lakeland have also revealed reduced offerings for the month of April.