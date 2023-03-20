McDonald’s UK and Ireland has committed to continue to shift the dial on diversity and inclusion in the meat industry as part of a new two-year partnership with Meat Business Women (MBW), the global professional community for women working in the meat industry.

This new partnership will help in Meat Business Women’s mission to attract, nurture and retain female talent in the meat industry, as well as giving employees at McDonald’s access to industry-leading resources.

According to the company, employees at McDonald’s will benefit from global mentoring, personal development coaching and have the opportunity to participate in networking at industry events, as well as being part of a global community of women working in the same industry.

Laura Ryan, founder and chair of Meat Business Women said: “Having senior-level commitment from McDonald’s UK and Ireland is a real endorsement for Meat Business Women.

“We’re delighted to be working with their team to proactively champion the sector, and make it more accessible and attractive for female talent to choose as a career destination.”

Laura Henderson, supply chain director for McDonald’s UK and Ireland added: “I am proud to manage a supply chain team that has many talented women at all levels, and although progression has been made within the industry since I first entered, it’s important that we continue to drive this forward.

“Our new partnership with Meat Business Women presents a great opportunity to support and empower those currently in the sector, as well as those considering a career within it, which will result in a truly progressive and inclusive workforce.”

In 2020, a report commissioned by MBW revealed that women make up just 36% of the meat industry’s global workforce and hold just 5% of chief executive roles.

Meat Business Women said that it is changing this by raising the profile of women in the global meat industry and connecting female talent through networking and mentoring opportunities as well as conferences and awards.

Meat Business Women is the United Nation’s recognised global professional network for women working across the meat industry.

It was created to improve the sustainability of the meat sector and grow the pipeline of female talent in what has been traditionally considered a male-dominated arena.