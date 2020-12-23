McConalogue tests positive for Covid-19

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the minister said:

“The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is displaying no symptoms, is self-isolating with all public health guidelines and will continue to do so.

The minister attended a council of EU agriculture ministers last week in Brussels, returning on Thursday, December 17.

He also attended a cabinet meeting earlier this week. All cabinet ministers are now restricting their movements.

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 22), Minister McConalogue confirmed that buyers will still be able to attend marts ringside during forthcoming Covid-19 restrictions – due to kick in this week – but only by appointment.

All those present around rings – or viewing animals in pens – must wear face coverings and adhere to strict social distancing, he added.

Sellers will be able to drop off their stock but must then leave immediately.

Marts will be required to prevent the congregation of people in the carpark or at doorways or entrances.

Marts are also still required to submit standard operating procedures (SOPs), reflecting on how they will operate under these rules, to their regional veterinary office.

This confirmation from the minister follows talks with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in recent days.