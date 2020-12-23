Final co-ops announce November milk prices

A number of cooperatives and processors have revealed their milk prices for November supplies in recent days.

On Friday (December 18), Aurivo, Arrabawn and Strathroy all announced their milk prices for last month’s milk.

Both Aurivo and Arrabawn decided to hold their respective milk prices – which had matched last month – giving their suppliers the same payment of 31.5c/L including VAT.

Meanwhile, Strathroy has increased its base milk price for November milk by 0.5c/L. This means its southern suppliers will receive 32.05c/L including VAT.

Earlier in the week, Boherbue revealed its decision to hold its price at 31.62c/L including VAT.

Finally, North Cork Creameries decided to hold its price; its suppliers will receive 32c/L including VAT for last month’s milk.

Other processors

Dairygold and Carbery Group also revealed their milk prices last week.

A spokesperson for Dairygold said:

Dairygold has increased its November quoted milk price by 0.5c/L to 32.25c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Carbery Group said:

“Carbery has maintained its milk price for November.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for November of 32.4c/L, inclusive of VAT.

This price is inclusive of 1c/L in support which continues to be paid from the stability fund.