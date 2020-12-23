Graphic: Lamb decapitated; sheep killed and injured in Laois dog attack

A lamb was decapitated and in-lamb ewes were killed and injured in a vicious dog attack in Co. Laois in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 22), according to Laois Dog Warden, who has issued a warning to dog owners.

In a statement yesterday, the county dog warden stressed that all dog owners must ensure that their dogs are “kept under effectual, proper control and accompanied at all times”.

[Warning: Graphic images below]

“In the early hours/morning of Tuesday, December 22, a sheep kill in Coolrain, Co. Laois, by dog/dogs took place,” the warden said.

A lamb was attacked and killed by decapitation; another ewe was dead, in lamb; another ewe, in lamb, badly injured and another lamb badly injured. Also 140 ewes that are heavy in lamb were attacked/worried and scattered everywhere.

The warden added that these are in-lamb ewes which are yet to lamb “and may end up losing a large number of lambs”.

The farmer is still locating his sheep and assessing the full damage of this attack, it was added.

An Garda Síochána and the Laois Dog Warden are patrolling the Coolrain area and checking dog licences throughout Coolrain and the surrounding townlands.

The dog warden appealed for information on the incident, asking anyone with information to contact their local Garda station.

In a message for dog owners, the warden said:

All dog owners are liable for damage caused to livestock.

“All dog owners, person in charge of and in possession of a dog, must have their dog(s) accompanied and kept under effectual/proper control at all times. All dogs are required to wear an ID tag, bearing the name and address of the owner attached to collar.

“All dog owners must have a valid dog licence for all dogs kept by them available from any post office or online at: www.licences.ie.

“Also, all dogs must have a microchip implanted and all owner’s current details must be on database.

€100 fixed penalty notices are and will be issued to the owners of all unlicensed dogs in the area and to the owners of all dog/s unaccompanied and not kept under effectual control.