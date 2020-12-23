Man dies from injuries following quad accident in Ballycastle

A man has died from injuries sustained in a quad accident in Co. Antrim over the weekend, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

In a statement to AgriLand, a PSNI spokesperson said:

“Police can confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon, December 20.

The collision was reported to police shortly before 3:50pm on Sunday. It was reported the man come off a quad bike on Ballyvennaght Road.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he sadly passed away in hospital yesterday afternoon.”

Inspector O’Brien is appealing to anyone who may have been on the Ballyvennaght Road and saw the man on the bike prior to when the collision was reported to police, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Inspector O’Brien added:

We are working to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anyone with information to call 101, and quote reference number 1202 of 20/12/20.

In neighbouring Co. Down, a man was seriously injured after a car collided with a tractor last month.

The incident occurred in Killough on Thursday evening, November 26.