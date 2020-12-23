IFA assistant director general Bryan Barry to step down from role

The assistant director general and secretary of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Bryan Barry is to step down from his role.

IFA president Tim Cullinan informed members of the national council that Barry will be stepping down after the annual general meeting (AGM) in early 2021.

“I want to thank Bryan for his outstanding level of service to farmers in his 34 years with the IFA. In that time, he has devoted a huge amount of time and commitment to the work of IFA on behalf of farmers,” Cullinan said.

Dedication

IFA director general Damian McDonald thanked Barry for his “exceptional dedication” to IFA since he joined in 1986, during which time he worked with 11 presidents.

Advertisement

“Bryan’s wisdom and experience has been invaluable in guiding the association’s officers and staff in serving its members and delivering for farmers for more than three decades. We wish him and his family well in his retirement,” he said.

Bryan Barry thanked the members of national council for their support and leadership in working for farmers.

“I want to also pay tribute to all those voluntary members I’ve worked with down through the years. It has been an absolute privilege to work on behalf of farmers,” Barry said.