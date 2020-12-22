DAFM stresses need for flock owners to adhere to bird flu housing order

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has stressed the importance of adherence to the regulations requiring flock owners to house their poultry and any other birds they own.

Yesterday (Monday, December 21), new regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 came into force.

These regulations require flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals, do not have access; and to apply particular biosecurity measures.

The regulations, entitled Avian Influenza (Precautionary Confinement of Birds) Regulations 2020, provide for precautionary measures against avian influenza (bird flu).

The department has issued the following advice:

“Avian influenza or ‘bird flu’ continues to be one of Ireland’s most important exotic animal disease threats.

Every year there is an increased risk of an avian influenza outbreak from November onwards as a result of the influx of wild migratory birds which act as a reservoir for the virus and the cold weather.

“Against a background where an outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 has been confirmed in a small turkey flock in Co. Wicklow and in wild birds in a number of locations across the whole country, the department has introduced regulations.”

This is only the second time the department has taken these significant measures.

‘Housing is not the be-all and end-all’

The statement continues:

“Housing of birds will help to reduce the risk to outdoor and free range birds by preventing their direct exposure to wild birds or outdoor areas that have been contaminated with wild bird droppings.

“While housing is an important measure, it is known from previous experience across Europe that housing of birds is not the be-all and end-all when it comes to avian influenza prevention.

“Flock owners must also implement strict biosecurity measures to prevent the disease getting into their flocks in other ways.”

The measures outlined by the department include: limiting access to their birds to only essential personnel; wearing dedicated or disposable clothing and footwear; putting in place disinfection points throughout their premises; and ensuring feed stores and water supplies cannot be accessed by wild birds.

On December 1, regulations were introduced making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt such enhanced biosecurity measures and also banning any bird gatherings. These measures remain in force.

Poultry owners are also being asked to monitor birds for any signs of disease.

Avian influenza can cause disease in humans

The H5N8 sub-type of avian influenza is a highly pathogenic version of avian influenza – which means that it causes severe disease and often death in affected birds, the department notes.

“Birds can present in a variety of ways such as with sudden death, depression, severe respiratory signs, swelling and blue discolouration of the combs and wattles or nervous signs,” the statement continues.

“Any flock owner who sees any of these signs in their birds or is concerned at all should contact their veterinarian for advice or contact their local department office.

In rare cases, some sub-types of avian influenza can cause disease in humans. However, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that no human infections with this strain of the virus have been reported worldwide and, therefore, the risk to humans is very low.

“It is important to note too that there is no evidence of any risk associated with consumption of poultry meat or poultry meat products.”