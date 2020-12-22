Gardaí warn of bogus traders targeting elderly and vulnerable

An Garda Síochána is warning of rogue traders that are targeting the elderly and vulnerable in society.

This follows the arrests of three men as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected rogue traders in Co. Cork.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested this week and are currently detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Pressured into paying over €5,000

On September 4, 2020, Gardaí received a report from a lady, aged in her 70s and who lives alone, about work she recently had done by tradesmen at her house in the Bishopstown area of Co. Cork.

Gardaí were told that on the morning of August 24, three men had arrived at her house, uninvited, and agreed to clean her driveway for €900.

The men then stated that the roof needed to be fixed, along with other jobs, and made her feel pressured into paying over €5,450. When the lady had no cash left, she was asked to go to the bank to withdraw more money.

After she inspected the work that was carried out, there was paint damage to her driveway and house, as well as damage caused to her patio slabs.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Brian McSweeney said that “one of the best crime prevention tools we have is good neighbours”.

“If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols,” he said.

If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately.

“Genuine trades people won’t be offended by any queries that you or Gardaí may make.”

‘Bogus traders going door-to-door’ offering power-hosing and outdoor works

Only a number of weeks ago, AgriLand reported that Carlow Community Policing Unit was appealing to the public to be vigilant following reports of bogus traders going door-to-door in the Carlow area, offering landscaping, power-hosing and outdoor works.

In a statement on the An Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page, it states that these bogus traders are offering the service for “large amounts of money and may demand more during or after the work”.