Free professional mental health support available online this Christmas

Christmas can be a difficult time for young people and families, and never more so than this year, with numerous challenges weighing down on people’s mental health.

With that in mind, Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler is encouraging those who need it to avail of turn2me services.

These services have been extended to support young people aged between 12 -17, and their families this year.

turn2me provides 24/7 support 365 days a year – including Christmas day.

All of turn2me’s services are facilitated by mental health professionals entirely online – and this is the first service that the charity has provided for the under-18 age group.

With support from funding from Sláintecare’s Integration Fund, the service comes in a number of forms, and also includes services for parents and guardians.

Founded in 2009, turn2me was the first organisation in Ireland to provide professional mental health support services entirely online.

Free peer support instant chat groups for young people based on shared issues such as anxiety, friendships, and relationships (no parental consent is needed for this service);

Support groups are scheduled at different times of the day throughout the week to accommodate different schedules and participants can remain anonymous when online. Groups are facilitated by a professional facilitator;

Counselling for young people is also provided online for free (parental consent required);

Peer support is available 24/7 via our Thought Catcher, which is moderated on a full time basis by trained staff, Online Community Moderators. Supports available for young people include:

The service has been developed in consultation with a dedicated Youth Advisory Panel established by turn2me, comprising 20 young people aged between 12 – 18 from across the country.

turn2me holds monthly workshops with the Youth Advisory Panel and has 100 Community Building volunteers who offer peer support on the peer support platform.

Free, online couples counselling on a wide range of issues such as communication, conflict, trust issues, LGBTQ+, infidelity, family, parenting, blended family and extended family;

Parent specific instant chat support groups for members to connect with other parents and share solutions and coping strategies on a variety of mental health topics. Supports for parents/ guardians include:

Commenting, Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler said:

“The provision of professional online mental health support means that people can access it wherever they are, whenever they need it.

“This is especially important at times like Christmas, which can be difficult for many people, and as we continue to deal with the challenges associated with Covid-19.

turn2me has been providing online mental health supports since 2009 and I am delighted that they are now in a position to extend their service to younger people.

“The service is free, anonymous, and accessible online on a 24/7 basis and I hope that anyone who needs it will log on to get support,” the minister added.

Peer support

As well as being facilitated by a mental health professional, peer support is an important part of the turn2me model.

18-year-old Kotryna Kurseviciute from Meath is a member of turn2me’s Youth Advisory Panel and a Community Builder Volunteer with the Youth Service.

She encourages young people and families who need support to use the service.

“Minding your mental health is so important – and the past year has been particularly difficult for young people and families,” she said.

“I’m currently in sixth year and studying for the Leaving Certificate, so I have a great understanding of the challenges and stress that young people are dealing with. But help is just a click away.

For those that need it, the online peer support service gives you the opportunity to share your thoughts and experiences and connect with other young people in a safe way.