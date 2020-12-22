Carrigallen Macra to host charity vehicle run to support mental health

A Macra na Feirme club in Co. Leitrim is set to host a charity fundraising event next Sunday, December 27, by holding a vehicle run.

The run is open to tractors and other vehicles and will start from the Carrigallen mart at 11:00am on December 27.

The event will be run subject to Covid-19 guidelines and all participants are asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.

To participate in the run all drivers must be over the age of 16 and be fully licensed and insured to drive.

The cost of taking part in the run will be €20 and donations can be made via a link on the club’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Advertisement

What are the funds going toward?

All funds raised from the tractor run will go towards North West STOP-Suicide Prevention which is a valuable service provided in the north-west for those struggling with their mental health

North West STOP-Suicide Prevention provides value and care for each person who seeks their services.

Through their experience of working with self-harm and suicide, they acknowledge the very difficult life events that can lead people to hurt themselves, or end their lives.

Their aim is to provide a safe, confidential place where people can safely talk about the loss, stress, confusion, conflicts and other pain in their lives.

Their style of counselling is to listen, support and help people with insight to either change what is possible to change or to live more contentedly and creatively with that which is not.