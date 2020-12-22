AGCO brands win big at 2021 Tractor of the Year awards

Agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO proved to be the big winner at the latest Tractor of the Year 2021 awards – with three of its major brands announced as winners.

Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt all picked up awards at the event, which was held virtually last Friday, December 18 – with Massey Ferguson’s 8S.265 taking home the top prize and title of “Tractor of the Year 2021”.

In a breakdown of picking the overall winner, the judging panel said: “After a long and in-depth analysis of all the technical parameters, the jury has elected Massey Ferguson 8S.265 as Tractor of the Year 2021.

This is a full new tractor, new style, new and innovative transmission, new cooling system, new hydraulic system, new and silent cab.

The “full new package of technology” was also highlighted.

Moving on to the “Best Utility” category, the judges picked out the Valtra G 135 Versu as their category winner.

The panel said:

“Considering that utility tractors must be easy to maneuvre and versatile, based on these elements and thanks to attention to all the details, to the versatility, the technology offered on board, the very efficient hydraulic assistant and many other features, Valtra G 135 Versu has been elected Best Utility 2021.”

For the “Best of Specialised” category, the jury opted for the Fendt V Vario 211 as its winner.

“With a full new cab, [Fendt] has improved the working environment for the driver.

“The Dynamic Performance extends power range, the extra power [10hp] is controlled and released automatically according to the working needs,” the judges said.

The jury concluded by describing the machine as a “high-quality reliable tractor with a very efficient transmission”.

Finally, the Claas Axion 960 CEMOS was selected as the winner in the “Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2021” category.

The judges noted in particular the “optimisation of tyre pressure” in improving efficiency and saving fuel.

Tractor of the year

Tractor of the Year is an annual international award that a group of independent journalists – specialised in agricultural mechanisation – presents to “the best tractor in the European market”.