Live exports: 2,950 bulls shipped to Turkey

One of the final consignments of live exports for 2020 set sail last weekend from Greenore port in Co. Louth.

The shipment consisted of 2,950 head of continental bull weanlings and was destined for Turkey. The average weight of the bulls amounted to 330kg – with plans for further feeding once they arrive at their new home.

According to Bord Bia, a total of 7,187 head of animals have been exported to Turkey so far this year.

Total live exports from the Republic of Ireland (up to the week ending December 12) has tallied to 258,453 head – which has experienced a decline of 34,890 head from total of 2019 exports.

Beef trade

In order beef-related news, most factories are planning to conclude their kills for the week on Wednesday (December 23).

Looking forward to next week, most plants are scheduled to re-open on Tuesday (December 29) in order to get their final kills in before the end of the year.

In terms of price this week, it’s more of the same for beef finishers. Steers continue to be offered from €3.70-3.75/kg, with €3.75/kg available for heifers again.

Processors are still valuing under-16-month-old bulls at €3.65/kg on the grid, with under-24-month-old bulls priced from €3.45-3.60/kg for O-grades, €3.70/kg for R-grades and €3.80/kg for U-grades.