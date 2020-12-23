‘Government’s chaotic approach will cause widespread isolation’

The government’s “messy and chaotic approach will cause widespread isolation” over the Christmas period, according to the Rural Independent Group.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said that the “lack of a plan” has left Ireland “facing the toughest Christmas in living memory”.

Before the last lockdown, AgriLand reported on how the closure of / limited access to amenities and social distancing have contributed to isolating some of the most vulnerable in society.

A number of months ago, the Community Call Fora, an initiative between local authorities and the voluntary sector set up to provide services throughout the pandemic, said it has answered approximately 54,000 calls from people in relation to social isolation, the collection and delivery of essential items, meals and health services.

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 22), Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the country will return to Level 5 restrictions with adjustments in a staggered manner from Christmas Eve onwards. The Rural Independent Group has expressed that restrictions will be particularly hard for people due to nature of the festive season.

‘Economic, social and mental impacts’

“My colleagues and I in the group have spent the last nine months pleading with the government to listen and interact with the people, including small business owners,” deputy McGrath said.

“We also called for a much more robust and proactive approach to developing common sense solutions and on executing a clear pathway out of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the government has failed to consider these views. Thus, the people must face another rigid lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period.

The economic, social and mental health impacts of these ad-hoc and last minute lockdowns are extremely severe. These implications are not only being felt now, but will regrettably be more far-reaching over the longer term.

Last week in the Dáil, the rural independents tabled a “comprehensive and strategic motion aimed at finding solutions to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions”.

“Our motion set out clear plans and solution-based goals,” deputy McGrath continued.

“For example, we sought additional ring-fenced funding for mental health, to tackle the spiralling fall-out from the ongoing lockdowns and implementation of EU policies to support SMEs [small to medium-sized enterprises] in Ireland.

“Sadly, our proposals were arrogantly dismissed in the usual manner by a government devoid of any plan.

“Going from one rigid lockdown to another is not a plan.”

‘An extremely serious situation’

McGrath also voiced his concerns on the blocking of air and ferry travel from Britain.

“Despite our calls for rapid solutions to bring our stranded Irish lorry drivers and citizens home, little is being done,” he continued.

“In fact, the promised dedicated phone line at the Department of Foreign Affairs, to assist people with returning home from Britain continues to ring out.