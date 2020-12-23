‘A pretty dire situation’ for truck drivers caught up in UK-French border closure – Murphy

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has said that it is ‘a pretty dire situation’ for those truck drivers who find themselves caught up in the closure of the UK-French border.

Deputy Murphy told Agriland that a large number of Irish trucks had found alternative ways around the border closure, with some trucks travelling through the Hook of Holland to the UK and others availing of an extra ferry route from Cherbourg to Rosslare provided by Stena Line.

Murphy said that trucks coming into Ireland “was not an issue” and that many trucks who could, had originally turned around when the border closure was announced.

She said that 130 trucks and trailers arrived in Ireland yesterday on the extra ferry service provided by Stena Line which “minimised” the potential impact of the border closure.

However, deputy Murphy described the situation for those stuck trying to cross into France as “heinous”.

It is a pretty militant situation to be seen around Dover as none of the trucks there are UK-owned and the police are in control of the situation in riot gear.

“Truck drivers are limited by the amount of driving they can do per day and most of them are just trying to get home for Christmas,” the deputy concluded.

Mass testing for lorry drivers

Mass testing of lorry drivers for Covid-19 at ports in both the UK and France is now being undertaken after the UK-French border was reopened last night (December 22).

The UK government has estimated that around 4,000 lorries are caught up in backlogs around Kent, with an estimated 400 Irish truck drivers caught up in the shock border closure on December 20.

All truck drivers will be tested using rapid literal flow tests which can provide results in around 30 minutes after a test being taken.

The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“I am pleased that we have made this important progress with our French counterparts this evening.

This protocol will see the French border reopen to those travelling for urgent reasons, provided they have a certified negative Covid test.