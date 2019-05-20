Mayo motors muster for Malta milestone

Mayo tractors will be motoring this coming weekend for a tractor run in aid of a worthy cause.

Organised by members of Erris Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) the tractor run will be held this Sunday, May 26, in aid of the Order of Malta’s fund to buy a new ambulance.

Leaving Inver Community Centre, Barnatra, tractors will assemble at 12:00pm on the day.

Departing for the run, the vehicles are scheduled to arrive at the Gateway Leisure Centre, Belmullet, at 3:30pm.

Commenting ahead of the event, one of the organisers, Richard King, said: “A final push will be made on Sunday, May 26, to secure the funding needed for the new ambulance.

“There is a lot of interest in the tractor run as this is our second year of hosting it and we are expecting a larger group of tractors to take part this year.”

Last year’s tractor run raised funds for Glencastle School Special Class, a special needs school located next to Glencastle National School

King added that a raffle and refreshments for all taking part will be provided on the day. Tractor registration for the event will cost €25 with all funds going to the school.