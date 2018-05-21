Mayo farmers to hold charity tractor run this weekend

A tractor run in aid of a special cause is set to take place this Sunday (May 27) in Co. Mayo.

Organised by members of north Mayo Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), the tractor run will take place in the Erris region to raise funds for Glencastle School Special Class.

This is a special needs school located next to Glencastle National School, one of the organisers, Richard King, explained.

“All tractors, all ages, all sizes are welcome; the more the merrier,” King said.

We’re taking in three parishes; so it’s going to leave Kiltane, where one of our branches of the Irish Natura and Hill farmers’ Association is located, then it’s going to take a route into Kilcommon.

“We’re going to continue on that route into Belmullet where it will circle the town and finish close enough to the school,” King added.

There will be a reception for the participants afterwards in the Gateway Leisure Belmullet.

King said that the route will cover all three parishes of Kiltane, Kilcommon and Belmullet because the school provides care to special needs students from each of these areas.

“People are welcome; we have farmers that aren’t putting in tractors that are going to attend anyway. We’ll be having the displays up; there’ll be plenty of space around the Gateway there anyway for tractors and people to come in and have a look and join in, even if they didn’t take part.

Tractor registration for the event will cost €25 with all funds going to the school.

“We’re putting up flashing signs and it’ll all be well signposted on the day, with stewards at every junction.