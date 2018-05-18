Farm boy’s inspirational shave gets Balmoral breeders digging deep

An inspiring young farmer has already raised more than £300 for a cancer charity by vowing to shave his hair for charity tonight (May 18).

14-year-old Tom McKnight from Drumbo, Co. Down made the decision to go under the clippers for Marie Curie after his grandfather was diagnosed with the disease.

But Tom need not worry about getting a bad clip as Co. Antrim cattle fitter Andrew Kennedy has offered to donate his professional services.

Tom only started fundraising on Wednesday but donations have quickly rolled in through the first three days of the show.

Word quickly spread around the cattle lines with stewards even announcing the fundraising effort over the cattle lawn speakers.

“People have been very supportive. My granda thought I was mad, but most people have said ‘fair play’ and have wanted to help,” Tom said.

“I had no idea how much I would raise when I started – I thought £100 would have been very good – but people have been very generous.”

Despite not living on a farm, Tom is an enthusiastic member of Holstein Young Breeders and represented Northern Ireland in the handling section of the All-Britain Calf Show in February.