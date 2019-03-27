May to step down if withdrawal agreement gets accepted
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly said that she will step down from her position before the next phase of Brexit negotiations if her withdrawal agreement is given sufficient backing to pass through Parliament.
The announcement was made in an effort to convince rebel members of the Conservative Party to back her deal at a third time of asking, according to RTE.
RTE – quoting a Conservative party MP – notes that the prime minister made the announcement while addressing the 1922 Committee; although she did not give a date of departure, it is believed the impression was given that she would go “reasonably soon”.
“But we need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit. I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.”
On Monday (March 25), May conceded that there was “still not sufficient support” within the House of Commons to try to push through the withdrawal agreement for a third time.
“If we cannot, the government made a commitment that we would work across the house to find a majority on a way forward.”