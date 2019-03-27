Climate Action Committee report delayed for at least a week

The publication of a report compiled by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate Action has been delayed by at least a week.

The report – which is expected to address the issue of climate change and propose measures to tackle the issue – was pushed back because of concerns raised by Fianna Fáil regarding proposed carbon tax rates.

Confirming the news, committee member and leader of the Green Party TD Eamon Ryan explained that an agreement can be reached on the issue but that the report needs to be delayed to accommodate this.

This is the third time for the report in question to be put back following earlier delays meaning that the publication missed its original deadline back in January.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government will work with farmers “to modernise and reduce emissions” in the battle to halt climate change, according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Speaking at the Fine Gael National Congress over the weekend, the Taoiseach highlighted the challenge facing the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and aim for internationally-binding targets.

“In the coming weeks, we will finalise an all of Government action plan to reduce our carbon emissions,” he said.

Varadkar added that the changes needed “will not be easy” and will require people to “change how we heat our homes, how we travel and how our electricity is produced”.

“Government doesn’t have all the answers. So we will work with people and communities to chart the best and most inclusive way forward.

In particular we will work with our farmers to modernise agriculture and reduce emissions from that sector, taking into account the need to protect their incomes and livelihoods as well as the environment.