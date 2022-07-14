Fertiliser prices were up by 164% in the 12 months to May this year, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

But in one month, from April to May 2022, the fertiliser price dropped ever-so slightly by 0.9%.

The CSO published its agricultural price index today (Thursday, July 14), which was up by 41.6% in the year from May 2021.

The agricultural output price index was up by 28.0% in the same period.

The annual terms of trade, however, were down 9.6% compared to May 2021.

As well as the fertiliser-price increase, other input-price increases were seen in:

Energy prices, which rose by 50.5%;

Feed prices, which are up 32.6% in the year;

Veterinary expenses, which were up by 2.8%;

Plant-protection products, which were up by 23.9%;

Seeds, which were up by 12.5%.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural input price index was also up almost 3% when compared with April 2022. Agricultural price indices. Image source: CSO

The agricultural output price index was up just over 5% in the same time period.

In a little more detail, output prices in the 12 months to May 2022, included:

Milk, which rose by 43.9%;

Eggs, which rose by 17%;

Vegetables, which were up by .7%;

Potatoes, which were up by 22.3%;

Cattle, excluding calves, which were up 26.6%

Calves, which were down 20.4%;

Pigs, which were up 1.3%;

Sheep and poultry, which were up by 1.7% and 6%

The monthly terms of trade was up 2.6% in the month of May 2022.

Statistician with the CSO, Anthony Dawson, said the most notable change is in the price of feeds, where the price index has increased by nearly 6% since April 2022 and by 32.6% in the year from May 2021.

“This trend of input price increases is also seen in energy and fertiliser prices which are up 50.5% and 164%, respectively, in the year,” he said.

“Increases can also be seen in the output price sub-indices where the monthly price of milk has risen by 5.6% in the month from April 2022 and is up almost 44% in the year while cattle prices are up more than 26% annually,” he said.

More generally, the monthly agricultural output price index is up 5.4% and input price index is up by 2.7% in the month from April 2022 to May 2022.

“A more detailed look at the monthly output sub-indices shows increases in cattle prices (+6.7%) and milk prices (+5.6%), while the monthly input sub-indices saw a growth in energy prices (+7.3%) but a small drop in the price of fertilisers (0.9%). As a result, the terms of trade for May 2022 was up by 2.6%,” he said.