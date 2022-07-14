The Irish Agricultural Museum in Johnstown Estate, Co. Wexford has been awarded full museum standards accreditation, to recognise its high standards in many aspects of its operations.

Awarded by the Heritage Council of Ireland under the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI), the accreditation recognises the attractions management of the museum, care of collections, and educational and visitor services.

The museum joins only five others that have achieved the top award in the programme which include: Farmleigh House in Dublin; Castletown House in Kildare; Muckross House in Killarney; the Chester Beatty Library; and the National Gallery of Ireland, in Dublin.

Speaking about the MSPI Re-Accreditation, Anne O’Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust, which owns and cares for the property, commented:

“The recent news that the Irish Agricultural Museum has received full museum status from the Heritage Council of Ireland is a very welcome boost for our team who have worked very hard on the detailed process to attain this prestigious award.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the museum this summer and showcasing our new acquisitions and temporary exhibitions.”

Curator Matt Wheeler added that this marks a “significant milestone” for the museum.

“It is the culmination of years of work by both the board of the museum and the Irish Heritage Trust team, by improving our visitor experience through exhibitions, new acquisitions, and conservation projects,” he said.

“The Irish Agricultural Museum and its collection are of local and national importance, and it is through participating in the MSPI that we have enhanced our ability to preserve and protect these collections for future generations.”

The museum has fittingly, been housed in the old farm buildings on the Johnstown Estate in Co. Wexford for more than 40 years and boasts 19 exhibitions.

Displays include a collection of agricultural machinery with a number of the tractors, carts, ploughs, threshing machines and dairy equipment that have been restored by experts.

Ireland’s largest display of historical country furniture and traditional kitchens are also on display, as well as an exhibit on the Great Famine.