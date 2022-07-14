Dunnes Stores has recalled batches of its White Sub Rolls, which were mispackaged with its Floury White Baps, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

The bap product contains milk and eggs, which are not declared on the ingredients list. Batches of the White Sub Rolls are being recalled. Image source: FSAI

This has spurred the FSAI to issue a food-allergen alert as the batch may be unsafe for consumers who are allergic to, or intolerant of, milk or eggs.

The batch and product in question

Dunnes Stores White Sub Rolls (4 Semolina Dusted White Sub Rolls); pack size: 290g; best before 17/07/2022.

Meanwhile, the FSAI recalled specific batches of a popular ice cream this week due to the presence of a banned pesticide.

Batches of 460ml Häagen-Dazs Vanilla (tub) and 4x95ml Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Collection are being recalled due to the presence of the “unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide”.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU, the FSAI said.

“Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time,” an FSAI spokesperson said.