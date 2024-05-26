A Co. Donegal couple has bought a Massey Ferguson 135 to raffle as first prize at their Tawney tractor run which will be held to raise funds for Donegal Hospice on Saturday, August 31.

Orla and Mark Neely, who have a small beef cattle farm in Kilmacrenan, are organising the family fun day and barn dance after holding two highly successful fundraisers last year.

One, for Down Syndrome Donegal, brought in over €8,000. Another, for BUMBLEance and Little Blue Heroes, raised €9,200.

“We started this charity event last year after my brother came to live with us. He has got Down syndrome and attends Down Syndrome Donegal which has been a great support to us.

At present, Orla is covering most of the county with the Massey 135, selling tickets at shops, outlets and shows. Tickets can also be bought via an iDonate link and are priced at €10.00 each or three for €20.00.

“We bought the Massey 135 restored. After a lot of searching high and low around the country, north and south, we bought this tractor local in Cranford,” said Orla.

“There will be loads of other great prizes from local businesses,” she added.

“The Donegal Hospice has recently had its planning approved to add on an extension, so all this money will be greatly appreciated and needed for the families of Donegal,” said Orla.

The Declan Nerney band and the David Craig band will be at the family fun day and tractor run. Kicking off things will be the tractor run at 2:00p.m. The run will take a 45 minute trip around the village.

Children’s events will include teddy making, inflatables and a magician. The bands will start playing at 4:00 pm.

The family barn dance will have a chip van, coffee van and ice cream van. With a packed programme, the fundraiser looks set to have something for everyone, for a charity that is close to so many people’s hearts, providing hospice, home and day care.

For further information and tickets, contact Orla on (086) 1051560.