Mart trade: Numbers on the rise with larger sales taking place

Mart managers have reported larger sales in recent days; this is mainly due to the recovery in grass growth after the prolonged period of dry weather in many parts of the country.

This continued grass growth has kept farmers’ appetites for good-quality store animals high.

Beef and factory-fit cattle have remained a firm trade, while plainer cattle – particularly lots of dairy origin – have proved more difficult to move. However, some mart managers have reported that the trade for plainer cattle has improved slightly.

Raphoe Mart

There was an increase in numbers at Raphoe Mart on Thursday last, according to the mart’s Anne Harkin.

Good-quality stores were reported to meet a great trade, with plenty of customers operating; prices for plainer cattle were improved, but the trade for these lots remained difficult.

Top-class bulls sold for €800-935 over and beef bullocks made €600-898 over; lighter store steers sold for €400-830 over.

Meanwhile, in the heifer ring, beef lots made €500-975 over and store heifers traded at €350-745 along with their weight. Fat, well-fleshed cows sold at €600-1,785/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 1,060 cattle and 70 calves went under the hammer at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday last. Beef and quality cattle met an improved trade. However, plainer cattle were easier in price.

Butcher bullocks sold for €650-1,040 over, continental store bullocks made €480-910 over and Friesian store steers sold for €70-600 along with their weight.

Heifers were reported to trade well; stores made €180-810 over and beef types traded for €620-910 with their weight.

Calf prices: Continental bulls: €170-325;

Continental heifers: €170-300;

Friesian bulls: €180-28.

Ennis Mart

Like the other marts across the country, numbers were reported to be on the rise at Ennis Mart on Thursday last. A spokesperson for the mart outlined that the overall trade improved by €20-30/head.

400-500kg bullocks improved and forward cattle were in high demand on the day.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 440kg – €1,260 or €2.86/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 730kg – €1,435 or €1.97/kg;

Charolais: 656kg – €1,510 or €2.30/kg;

Hereford: 595kg – €1,300 or €2.18/kg.

A number of aged bulls also went under the hammer and these lots made up to €2.16/kg. A top call of €1,940 was paid for a Charolais bull weighing 1,175kg.

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 445kg – €1,370 or €3.08/kg;

Limousin: 395kg – €1,010 or €2.56/kg;

Charolais: 522kg – €1,330 or €2.55/kg;

Hereford: 630kg – €1,170 or €1.86/kg.

A good entry of Friesian and feeder cows was also presented for sale.

Sample cull cow prices: Charolais: 810kg – €1,780 or €2.20/kg;

Limousin: 710kg – €1,510 or €2.13/kg;

Charolais: 595kg – €1,360 or €2.28/kg;

Hereford: 780kg – €1,360 or €1.74/kg.

Ballinrobe Mart

Cattle numbers were also up on the previous week at Ballinrobe Mart, Co. Mayo, on Wednesday last, according to the mart’s manager Tom Jordan.

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 445kg – €1,145 or €2.57/kg;

Charolais: 545kg – €1,265 or €2.32/kg;

Parthenaise: 345kg – €890 or €2.58/kg.

A number of weanling bulls also passed through the ring of Mayo-based venue. The top price in this category went to a Charolais bull weighing 282kg; he sold for €805 or €2.76/kg.

In the cow ring, a top price of €1,325 was paid for a 630kg Belgian Blue cow. A Limousin cow accompanied by a Charolais bull calf made €1,850.