There was a high clearance rate at the weekly cattle sale at Delvin Mart, in Co. Westmeath on Thursday (November 17).

Speaking to Agriland, mart manager Thomas Potterton explained that generally, the clearance rate is about from 94-100% week in, week out.

Overall, Potterton said that the cattle trade has been “very strong” in 2022.

“All aspects of farming have performed well. Not often do farmers get a good yield, good price and good weather and we had those three ingredients this year,” he said.

He noted that one of the most significant trends seen at Delvin Mart this year was the growth in the number of finished cattle being traded at the mart.

“Cattle seemed to be making more on the open market than they were the factory,” he said.

He added that this trade was particularly apparent in the cull cow sales, saying: “There was a tremendous trade for cows all year at Delvin Mart.”

This week’s trade at Delvin

First into the ring on Thursday were the cull cows. Good continental cows peaked at €2.50/kg, with a Limousin-cross cow weighing 820kg selling for €2,050.

The second-top price in the cow sale was €1,890 or €2.38/kg for a 795kg continental cow.

Sample prices: This 840kg Limousin cull stock bull sold for €1,680 or €2/kg This 545kg Charolais cow sold for €1,220 or €2.24/kg This 740kg Simmental-cross cow sold for €1,560 or €2.11

The average price of cows in the over-500kg category at Thursday’s sale in Delvin was €1.93/kg or €1,259/head.

In November of last year, that figure was at €1.60/kg, or €1,021 on average. This marks a €230/head average price increase at the mart on the same time period last year.

The top-priced Friesian cow weighed 830kg and sold for €1.94/kg or €1,660.

“All well-fleshed Friesian cows are hovering close to €2/kg,” Potterton explained

Lighter cows in the 430-500kg weight category averaged €1.32/kg at Thursday’s sale, with a 485kg Aberdeen Angus-cross cow weighing 485kg selling for €710 or €1.46/kg.

Bullocks

In the bullock sale, (steers) bullocks under 500kg averaged €2.15/kg. The top price in this weight category was €2.90/kg for a Charolais bullock weighing 455kg. It sold for for €1,320.

There were two Angus bullocks weighing 453kg selling for €1,100 or €2.43/kg, while a 495kg Friesian bullock sold for €1,090 or €2.20/kg.

Potterton noted there were more heavier-type bullocks on offer this week.

In the 500-550kg weight band, €2.46/kg or €1,275 was the average price for bullocks.

Last year, the November average price per kilo in this category was €2.04/kg or €1,065/head. Prices are up €110/head in this category.

In the 550-600kg steer category, the average price was €2.48/kg on Thursday. The top price was €2.81/kg for a 580kg Charolais that sold for €1,630.

Five Angus-cross steers weighing 590kg sold for €1,470 or €2.49/kg, while a 580kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €1,410 or €2.43/kg.

The average price/head in this category on Thursday was €1,427/head. Last November the average price here was €1,216, so the average price has increased €210 on last year.

While the lighter-type store bullocks (500-550kg) have increased slightly in price (€110/head), the heavier store bullock (over 650kg) is up in price substantially (€550/head). This trend would indicate the potential for farmers to buy better value in the 500-550kg weight steer category.

In the 600-650kg steer category, €2.56/kg was the top price for a 610kg Charolais bullock selling for €1,560. Steers are up €230/head on last year in this category.

Finally, in the over-650kg bullock category, the average price at the Thursday sale was €2.63/kg or €1,910/head. Last November the average price here was €2.10/kg or €1,460/head. Bullocks are up €550/head on average in this weight category.

Heifers

In the 300-400kg heifer trade, the average price was €2.20/kg at the sale on Thursday. The top price in this weight band was €2.67/kg for a Charolais heifer weighing 340kg selling for €910 or €2.68/kg.

In this weight band, the average price on Thursday was €767 – up €40 from last year.

Sample heifer prices: This 600kg Hereford-cross heifer sold for €1,410 or €2.35/kg This 500kg Hereford-cross heifer sold for €1,090 or €2.18/kg This 430kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1100 or €2.56/kg

In the 400-500kg weight band, the average price was €2.32/kg, with a top price of €2.71/kg.

Heifers over 500kg averaged €2.52/kg and the top price was €2.86/kg for a 555kg Limousin heifer selling for €1,590.

A pedigree registered Limousin heifer weighing 585kg sold for €1,950 or €3.33/kg.

Delvin mart manager’s comments

Thomas Potterton said the “mood is positive” among the cattle buyers at Delvin Mart.

He said that factory buyers are keen for the heavy cattle and the Northern Ireland export buyers are “steady all the time”.

“The trade is underpinned by the local farmers throughout the midlands buying in store cattle,” Potterton added.

The last sale of 2022 at Delvin Mart will be on Thursday, December 15. The weekly sales will resume on Thursday, January 5.

“There are still farmers buying cattle to house for the winter. They did well this year and farmers have great optimism going back in for next year hoping they can repeat it again,” the mart manager said.

He noted that winter feeders are “full of optimism” and said “they’re giving a little bit more for cattle but they’re not hugely more expensive than they were last year, whereas the finished ones are so it adds up for them really”.

Potterton said that online bidding at the mart is continuing to grow in popularity and that it suits some farmers greatly.

He also reminded farmers selling cattle that they are allowed return back to the sellers box and acknowledged that while it doesn’t suit all farmers, they are welcome to come in when their cattle are being sold – if they so wish.