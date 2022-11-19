The last of the 2021-born heifers from the ABP Demo Farm were sent for processing on Monday (November 14).

Just 10 of the 2021-born steers remain on the farm for finishing and they will be slaughtered in the coming two weeks. A further 100 of the steers are in the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Tully Progeny Test Centre for data collection on feed efficiency and methane emissions. These will also be sent for slaughter in the coming weeks.

As the table below indicates, the average carcass weight of the heifers slaughtered this year stands at 275kg, while the average grade is an O+ and the average fat score is a 3+. Type Number of cattle Average age (months) Average grade Average fat score Average carcass weight Heifers: 187 heifers 19.0 O+/R- 3+ 275 Steers: 100 steers 20.5 O+ 3+ 315 Performance of 2021-born heifers and steers slaughtered to date from the ABP Demo Farm

Commenting on the data, ABP’s Advantage Beef Programme farm liaison officer Sean Maher noted that the average heifer carcass weight has fallen by approximately 10kg this year. He attributed this to the drought conditions and resulting fall in grass growth rates experienced on the farm in late-summer.

Maher added that of the 187 heifers slaughtered, there were only two O- grades. He said that buying calves with better genetics played a key role in achieving the higher grades.

The farm also had one U- grade heifer (bred from a dairy cow), he said. This was a Limousin-cross heifer with a carcass weight of 341kg.

ABP Demo Farm update

A further 80 of the 2022-born cattle were housed on Monday (November 14) as a result of the recent wet weather conditions.

Only 55 of the 400 2022-born cattle remain at grass. The plan was to keep more of the weanlings out for longer but due to the harsh weather conditions, the weanlings were housed earlier than anticipated.

The remaining 55 weanlings on grass will be housed when the final steers are finished. 2022-born weanlings at grass this week

At housing, all weanlings had their backs and tails clipped. They were also treated for lice.

The average liveweight of the 2022 born cattle is 245kg. The heaviest group consists of 80 cattle with an average liveweight of 275kg, the higher liveweight of this group is being attributed to this batch of calves being born earlier.

Sheep

Wet weather conditions have made managing the approximately 570 head of ewe and wether lambs on the farm a more challenging task. Lambs out at grass this week

Some of the ground that had been set aside for the lambs to graze was recently flooded after heavy rainfall.

The average weight of the lambs is 38kg. Lambs will be given access to Tyfon at Christmas which they will be allowed graze and have access to grass too. Tyfon growing well on the farm

Lambs have all been dagged and had their bellies clipped to improve cleanliness. Lambs will be drafted as they come fit from January onwards. Meal will also be introduced at the beginning of the new year.