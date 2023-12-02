Ballinrobe Mart, Co. Mayo, hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday, November 29, with a smaller turnout of cattle for the end-of-the-month event.

Despite the reduced numbers, there was strong buyer activity across all categories, with a full clearance for weanling bulls, cows, and springers, according to Ballinrobe Mart‘s manager Teresa Gibsey.

The bullock trade seen a 97% clearance, indicating a solid market demand. The top-quality heifers were highly sought after, contributing to a successful day of trading.

The preference for quality and conformation was evident in the strong trade for bullocks, heifers, and weanling bulls, according to the mart manager.

Sample prices from the bullock sale:

Limousin-cross bullock weighing 640kg sold for €1,890 or €2.95/kg;

Limousin-cross bullock weighing 558kg sold for €1,790 or €3.05/kg;

Charolais-cross bullock weighing 475kg sold for €1,480 or €3.12/kg;

Limousin-cross bullock weighing 450kg sold for €1,460 or €3.25/kg;

Charolais-cross bullock weighing 445kg sold for €1,420 or €3.19/kg.

The mart manager said quality played a pivotal role in the bullock trade, with strong, well-bred bullocks commanding a clear premium.

The market saw a top-price of €1,890 achieved – emphasising the premium placed on superior quality.

Bullocks weighing 500kg and above had an average price of €1,508, while lighter bullocks in the 400-500kg range secured an average of €1,358 or €3.01/kg.

Sample prices from the heifer sale:

Angus-cross heifer weighing 500kg sold for €1,160 or €2.32/kg;

Charolais-cross heifer weighing 475kg sold for €1,260 or €2.65/kg;

Charolais-cross heifer weighing 440kg sold for €1,210 or €2.75/kg;

Limousin-cross heifer weighing 340kg sold for €1,190 or €3.50/kg;

Limousin-cross heifer weighing 365kg sold for €1,220 or €3.34/kg.

Teresa Gibsey said that the heifer trade remained healthy, particularly for well-shaped heifers. A peak price of €1,260 was paid for a 475kg Charolais-cross heifer, underscoring the demand for quality and conformation.

Heifers in the 400-500kg range had an average price of €1,200 or €2.70/kg.

“Notably, heifers from the Caherlistrane area fetched a premium, reaching as high as €3.50/kg.”

Sample weanling bull prices:

Limousin-cross bull weighing 435kg sold for €1,200 or €2.76/kg;

Angus-cross bull weighing 325kg sold for €910 or €2.80/kg;

Limousin-cross bull weighing 255kg sold for €840 or €3.29/kg;

Limousin-cross bull weighing 215kg sold for €660 or €3.07/kg;

Limousin-cross bull weighing 435kg sold for €1,130 or €2.60/kg.

Weanling bulls seen a full clearance with the highest price recorded being €1,200/head or €3.29/kg.

“The market displayed a diverse mix of continental-type weanlings, catering to varied buyer preferences,” according to the mart manager.

The willingness to pay a premium for well-bred weanlings reflects the importance placed on genetic quality and potential future value.

Cows ranged from €620 to €1,850/head with an average price of €1,195. The top-price was €1,850 or €2.52/kg for a735kg Belgian Blue cross cow.