Manor Farm among top winners at National Q Mark Awards

Manor Farm in Co. Cavan and Roadbridge in Co. Limerick have been named as national winners at The National Q Mark Awards 2019.

The winning firms were announced during a black-tie event at the Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Burlington Road on Friday night.

Manor Farm was awarded the title of National Winner of the Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety, sponsored this year by Ishka, while Roadbridge has the title of National Winner of the Q Mark for Quality Management Systems, sponsored for 2019 by Solus.

Cavan business Manor Farm was acknowledged by Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA), which runs the Q Mark Awards, as being “committed to providing consumers with innovative, quality, safe food products, to the specification of its customers, with a high level of service and customer support”.

Managing director of EIQA Irene Collins commented at the awards, saying:

“This is an outstanding achievement and clearly demonstrates that the team in Manor Farm don’t rest on their laurels or previous achievements.

“They continue to demonstrate that food safety is at the heart of the business by constantly pushing the boundaries of success.”

Regarding the Q Mark Awards, 14 judges from the world of industry and academia came together to delve deeply into the nominees list this year, and choose those who would walk away with each of the 30 prizes on the night.