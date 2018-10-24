Man arrested following Cork farmhouse shooting

Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s in Co. Cork have arrested a man in his 60s.

The man in question is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, according to Gardai.

The incident occurred late last night (Tuesday, October 23) at approximately 11:40pm at a farmhouse in Macroom.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who has any information or who was in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10:30pm and 12:00am last night to contact Macroom Garda Station on: 026-20590; or the Garda Confidential line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

Shooting incident

It is understood that the alert was raised when the middle-aged man who had been wounded telephoned a neighbour who then contacted An Garda Siochana.

A man in his 50s was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “The body of the man remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist will be notified.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested. An incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.”