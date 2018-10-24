Middle-aged man dies after farmhouse shooting in Co. Cork
A man in his 50s has been killed in a shooting at a farmhouse in Co. Cork last night (October 23).
The incident occurred at approximately 11:40pm last night in the Raleigh area – near Macroom, in the southern part of Co. Cork.
A man in his 50s was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “The body of the man remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist will be notified.
“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested. An incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.”
Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.
