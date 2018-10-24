Potato prices soar compared to this time last year
Potato prices have taken a massive jump from this time last year. Rooster prices have increased by more than €200/box in some cases. This jump in price is due to the short supply.
On October 25, 2017, a box of rooster potatoes (new season) ranged from €300 to €350. That’s according to data from the IFA’s (Irish Farmers’ Association’s) domestic potato market report.
A 10kg bag of roosters (new season) at the end of October in 2017 was €3.00 to €3.50. This year that price stood at €6.50 to €7.00 (October 17).
- Rooster box (new season) – €515 to €575;
- Rooster 10kg bags (new season) – €6.50 to €7.00;
- Whites box (new season) – €515 to €575;
- Queens box – €450 to €550;
- Queens 10kg bags – €5.00 to €6.00;
- Kerr Pinks 10kg (new season) – €6.00 to €7.00.
- Rooster box (new season) – €300 to €350;
- Rooster 10kg bags (new season) – €3.00 to €3.50;
- Whites box (new season) – €220 to €250;
- Queens 10kg bags – €2.50 to €3.00;
- Kerr Pinks 10kg (new season) – €3.50 to €4.00.
Short supply
The price increase comes as supplies are expected to be short following delayed planting and the summer’s drought. The potato harvest also got off to a late start as a result of the difficult conditions this season.
Harvest progress
As of October 17, the IFA estimated that 25% of the main potato crop was harvested, but dry weather conditions mean that this figure is increasing significantly every day. Growers are making the most of the dry conditions.
20-30% of the main crop was estimated to be harvested on October 25, 2017, but progress was halted.
AgriLand will be reporting from the potato fields on this week’s episode of FarmLand, which will go live at 8:00pm on Thursday, October 25.