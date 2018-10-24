Potato prices soar compared to this time last year

Potato prices have taken a massive jump from this time last year. Rooster prices have increased by more than €200/box in some cases. This jump in price is due to the short supply.

As of October 17, 2018, a box of new-season rooster potatoes was priced from €515 to €575.

On October 25, 2017, a box of rooster potatoes (new season) ranged from €300 to €350. That’s according to data from the IFA’s (Irish Farmers’ Association’s) domestic potato market report.

A 10kg bag of roosters (new season) at the end of October in 2017 was €3.00 to €3.50. This year that price stood at €6.50 to €7.00 (October 17).

IFA potato price report – October 17, 2018: Rooster box (new season) – €515 to €575;

Rooster 10kg bags (new season) – €6.50 to €7.00;

Whites box (new season) – €515 to €575;

Queens box – €450 to €550;

Queens 10kg bags – €5.00 to €6.00;

Kerr Pinks 10kg (new season) – €6.00 to €7.00.

IFA potato price report – October 25, 2017: Rooster box (new season) – €300 to €350;

Rooster 10kg bags (new season) – €3.00 to €3.50;

Whites box (new season) – €220 to €250;

Queens 10kg bags – €2.50 to €3.00;

Kerr Pinks 10kg (new season) – €3.50 to €4.00.

Short supply

The price increase comes as supplies are expected to be short following delayed planting and the summer’s drought. The potato harvest also got off to a late start as a result of the difficult conditions this season.

Harvest progress

As of October 17, the IFA estimated that 25% of the main potato crop was harvested, but dry weather conditions mean that this figure is increasing significantly every day. Growers are making the most of the dry conditions.

It makes a change from the same time last year when very little progress was being made in the fields due to wet weather.

20-30% of the main crop was estimated to be harvested on October 25, 2017, but progress was halted.